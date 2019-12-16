The death of a man found dead on a sidewalk along Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown has been ruled a homicide, shop with a cop event in Berks, and snow, sleet and freezing rain affect our area. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Homicide in Allentown, shop with a cop in Berks, and wintry weather
69 News
Today
Cloudy with a bit of snow mixed with sleet. Little to no accumulation.
Tonight
Freezing rain and rain changing to all rain; snow and sleet changing to freezing rain north.
Tomorrow
Periods of rain and drizzle into the early afternoon; freezing rain lingering north. Not as cold.
- North Catty man admits to years of sexually assaulting underage girl
- Positive Parenting: Face to Face: Still better than screens for toddlers?
- More than $130K donated to families displaced by massive fire that destroyed row homes in Allentown
- Buses leaving secondary schools in NASD delayed after small fire at middle school
- Death of Philadelphia man in Allentown ruled a homicide
- Police: Student, 16, in custody after having loaded gun at Dieruff High School
- Police: People who damaged snowman statues in Stroudsburg turn themselves in
- Pennsylvania state police told to treat 'ghost guns' parts as firearms
- Adam Sandler coming to PPL Center in March
- 1 of 2 charged in assault at Exeter restaurant in custody
