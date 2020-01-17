Man wanted on homicide charge in the Poconos arrested, school retires jersey of Berks County student-athlete who lost battle with cancer, and how much snow will we see this weekend? All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Homicide suspect arrested, jersey retirement for student who died of cancer, and how much snow do we get?
69 News
