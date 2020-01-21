President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins, former host of a popular regional children's show in the 60's and 70's dies, and the next chance for a wintry mix. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Impeachment trial begins, former children's show host dies, and next chance for some snow and ice
- NJ woman who claimed PetSmart groomers killed her dog is apologizing
- Children's TV host, Reading resident Gene London dies
- Emergency demolition likely for crumbling home in Reading
- Woman allegedly arranges pot buy for minor, steals dealer's car
- Vietnam veteran from Salisbury Township claims medals 50 years after serving
- Police: Man charged in accidental shooting said he bought gun for protection
- Health Beat: ABA therapy for autism is life-changing
- Former custodian fired over box of candy in Warren County suing school district
- US appeals court upholds ex-Reading mayor's sentence
- ArtsQuest gets financial help in efforts to convert Bethlehem Steel Turn & Grind Shop to festival venue
