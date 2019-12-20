The latest updates on the barricade situation in Palmer Township, Santa Claus and friends make early house call in Berks, and weekend weather forecast. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Latest on barricade situation, Santa makes house call in Berks, and weekend forecast
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
22°
Clear
- Humidity: 66%
- Cloud Coverage:8%
- Wind: 3 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:21:05 AM
- Sunset: 04:38:01 PM
Today
Mostly sunny; not as harsh.
Tonight
Increasing clouds; cold.
Tomorrow
Chilly with clouds and some sun.
- Montgomery County community struggling with plumbing issues due to common wipes
- Record numbers of people predicted to hit the road this holiday season
- Man arrested as part of 'O'peration K-O'd' drug bust in Reading pleads guilty
- Police: 3-time DUI offender behind the wheel with meth, pot in his system
- Dozens of dogs remain at Lehigh County shelter, waiting to get out for much-needed break
- 6 hurt in Carnival cruise ships accident at Mexico's Cozumel
- Pa. DEP to hold meeting about company's bid to build compost, mulching facility in Northampton County
- Repaving expected to cause traffic congestion, delays on stretch of I-78 in Warren County
- NJ state trooper facing second count of possessing child porn
- Reading man charged in armed home invasion
Most Popular
Articles
- Wawa alerts customers to data breach at possibly all stores
- Lehigh University sends acceptance email in error
- Berks man charged with rape in sex assault of boy, 5
- 6 hurt in Carnival cruise ships accident at Mexico's Cozumel
- Police: Boy, 3, shoots sleeping father in buttocks
- Amity police seek driver in hit-and-run on Wawa lot
- Police: Woman put recording device in child's stuffed animal to record ex-husband
- Police: Woman shot in the arm in Allentown
- LVHN closes deal to acquire Coordinated Health
- Armed robber steals cash from Allentown convenience store