Community aiding family after house explosion in Bucks, efforts in our area to help the victims of Puerto Rico's earthquakes, and colder air on the way after a mild stretch of weather. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
Breaking News
69 News at 10: Latest on Bucks house explosion, help for Puerto Rico after quakes, and a shot of cold air on the way
Right Now
42°
Overcast
- Humidity: 89%
- Cloud Coverage:98%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:23:45 AM
- Sunset: 04:58:17 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy with a shower or two around, and also spotty drizzle.
Tonight
Patchy drizzle and fog early, then clouds breaking.
Tomorrow
Mild with sunshine and some clouds.
- How you can help sexually exploited women by shopping at a Lehigh Valley store
- Allentown planners OK latest City Center Investment office project
- Police: Person shot outside of church in Allentown
- Allentown man charged in Stroudsburg shooting that seriously injured Delaware man
- Some voting security groups want Northampton County voting machines gone after November malfunction
- Health Beat: All gain, less pain
- One-room schoolhouse in Bern prepared for big move
- High court skeptical of New Jersey 'Bridgegate' convictions
- Former Penn State University football player suing school, head coach over alleged hazing
- Jury finds man not guilty of homicide, conspiracy in shooting death of 19-year-old woman in Bethlehem
Most Popular
Articles
- First-ever Cartoon Network Hotel opens near Lancaster
- Popular Irish pub in downtown Reading up for sale
- Woman dies after 2-vehicle crash in Warrington Township
- Police: Person shot outside of church in Allentown
- Alleged shoplifter arrested twice within 24 hours at Lehigh Valley Mall
- Former drug company executive sentenced in bribery scheme that involved Lehigh Valley doctor
- Jury finds man not guilty of homicide, conspiracy in shooting death of 19-year-old woman in Bethlehem
- Police: Man uses bolt cutters to break into Wilson football field, let two kids play on track
- Police nab alleged early-morning burglar creeping out the backdoor
- Influenza B making a comeback, and it's hitting kids hard