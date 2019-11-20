A lawsuit that threatened to bring the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Carbon County to a screeching halt has been dropped, a business boom in a Berks borough, and milder temperatures on the way before some unsettled weather this weekend. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Latest on dispute with railroad, business boom, and milder temps
69 News
