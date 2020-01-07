The latest after Iran launches missiles at Iraqi military bases, how people in the Lehigh Valley are coping as family members deal with earthquakes in Puerto Rico, and snow showers and a heavy squall are possible. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Latest on Iran missile attack, Lehigh Valley families affected by Puerto Rico quake, and possible snow squalls
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
32°
Scattered Clouds
- Humidity: 85%
- Cloud Coverage:50%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:25:22 AM
- Sunset: 04:51 PM
Today
Turning cloudy; areas of rain and wet snow will develop this afternoon, especially south and west.
Tonight
Snow ends early, then clouds breaking late. Watch for slick spots
Tomorrow
Cloudy to partly sunny, quite windy and colder with snow showers and a heavier squall.
- 6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity
- 4 stores at Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley close
- Many in Lehigh Valley await news from family after earthquakes in Puerto Rico
- Health Beat: Pets healing vets
- Positive Parenting: Rich vs. poor: Kids recognize social class early
- Police say Bethlehem man charged after night of drinking and shooting
- Allentown property owners to get financial help in installing window guards aimed at keeping kids safer
- As holiday decorations come down, some struggle with post-holiday blues
- Democrats focus on Wisconsin for 2020 convention, election
- Uber to let riders use pin codes to help ID right car
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman, 27, dies after SUV hits tree in Carbon County
- Small, fast-moving storm to drop some snow during Tuesday evening commute
- Former Palisades, Parkland teacher pleads guilty, gets 6-12 years prison for sexually assaulting students
- Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
- Police seek person who released bed bugs in Walmart
- 6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity
- Record store owner taking Phillipsburg Mall's closure in stride, will move to different mall
- Fire destroys car repair business in North Whitehall Township
- Berks ARL to enact Code Blue at 5 p.m. Wednesday
- Lower Macungie gives go-ahead to Mountain View Estates development