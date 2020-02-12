Pennsylvania launches applications for mail-in ballots, woman accused in hanging deaths of two of her children makes court appearance, and unsettled weather returns to the area. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Mail-in ballots, Berks woman accused in children's deaths appears in court, and unsettled weather
