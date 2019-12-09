Number of flu cases going up in Pennsylvania, men charged after several drug overdoses in Berks over the weekend, and when our area may see some snow. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Pa. flu cases, overdoses in Berks, and when we may see some snow
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
51°
Overcast
- Humidity: 86%
- Cloud Coverage:99%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:13:22 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:09 PM
Today
Cloudy and milder with periods of rain and areas of fog.
Tonight
Cloudy and mild with some rain, tapering to drizzle late. Areas of fog continue.
Tomorrow
Cloudy and breezy; a bit of rain/drizzle in the morning, then a steadier rain in the afternoon.
- Open enrollment deadline for health insurance under ACA approaching
- Pa. sets new record in 2019 bear hunt
- Pa. Health Dept.: More than 2,000 cases of the flu reported since late November
- Positive Parenting: Making math fun with tablets
- Health Beat: Cutting-edge chemo delivery for colorectal cancer
- 2 found dead in Reading apartment after welfare check
- Berks DA issues public health alert after 12 overdoses, 3 deadly, in one weekend
- Investigators allegedly tie Lancaster County man to third Lehigh Valley break-in
- Toby Keith to headline 2020 Allentown Fair
- Reba McEntire coming to Wind Creek in March
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 found dead in Reading apartment after welfare check
- Berks DA issues public health alert after 12 overdoses, 3 deadly, in one weekend
- Muhlenberg police seek public's help in assault investigation
- Police make more arrests in deadly Monroe County triple shooting
- Toby Keith to headline 2020 Allentown Fair
- Family in Berks deal with oil spill in basement after receiving heating oil they did not order
- 2 men face drug charges after rash of overdoses, some deadly, in Berks over the weekend
- Reba McEntire coming to Wind Creek in March
- Berks County celebrates life of beloved student-athlete Anthony Myers
- Church holds surprise birthday dinner for WWII vet from Bangor