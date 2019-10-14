The Pennsylvania Secretary of Health is sounding the alarm over possible measles exposure in Lehigh County, community supports firefighter's family after fire consumes home in Berks, and our next chance for rain. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Possible measles exposure, donations to support firefighter's family, and next chance for rain
- Pa. Dept. of Health: Residents who visited locations in Allentown may have been exposed to measles
- Police: Up to $600K worth of drugs, $13K in cash seized in drug bust in Bethlehem Township
- Passenger thrown from car in Route 22 wreck sues driver, clubs that allegedly served him alcohol
- Mack Trucks workers go on strike
- Owner of costume shop in Allentown says she's retiring, hoping to have someone continue her legacy
- Chase of stolen car ends with crash; 2 people seriously hurt
- Diocese of Allentown removes priest from ministry over sexual abuse allegation
- Court papers shed light on probe of Berks siblings' deaths
- Video of fight in Reading goes viral; 2 people charged
- Man charged with animal cruelty after dogs found on property
- Easton Area High School grad found dead in Alaska after going missing during hunting trip
- Young cancer survivor gets once-in-a-lifetime shopping spree
- Perkiomen Ave. traffic detoured again as project nearing end
- Drivers warned to watch for deer on area roads, highways
- Northampton Co. DA asking Pa. lawmakers to clarify animal cruelty laws
- Inaugural Berks agriculture education summit held at RACC
- Awards ceremony honors firefighters in Allentown for acts of bravery
- Some of the cats rescued from Bucks County home are now up for adoption
- Palmer Twp. police say man assaults son after argument over chores
