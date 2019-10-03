The owners of a store at the Quakertown Farmer's Market are accused of carrying out an elaborate scheme, a movie opening Thursday night in Berks didn't arrive without controversy, and temperatures plummet after record heat Wednesday. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Quakertown business owners busted, movie premiere in Reading, and sweater weather arrives
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
58°
Broken Clouds
- Humidity: 53%
- Cloud Coverage:54%
- Wind: 16 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:01:15 AM
- Sunset: 06:39:21 PM
Today
Partly to mostly sunny and windy.
Tonight
Turning clear and colder with a diminishing wind; patchy frost will form late, mainly north.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny, but cool.
- Easton man admits to firing at car as it drove away
- Admitted child molester sentenced to up to 20 years in state prison
- RSD brings dozens of health, wellness organizations together
- Phantoms hockey returns to the PPL Center
- Sunrise Chef: Maxim's 22 and Sette Luna
- Father arrested on allegations family lived in 'absolute squalor'
- Eat, drink, stink: Garlic Fest returns to Easton
- Police: Man steals cash from Easton home, swipes backpack at Lafayette
- Georgia man allegedly fires shots after being tossed from Allentown club
- Robbery attempt fails after would-be victim has no money
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Shop in Quakertown Farmer's Market bought stolen health and beauty items
- DA: Drug suspect burned stillborn baby; woman sought
- Berks teen speaks out after suffering vaping-related illness
- Ephrata man, 45, killed in crash on Route 61 in Ontelaunee
- Catasauqua teacher accused of sexually assaulting teen headed to trial
- Six Flags wants to buy Cedar Fair, including Dorney Park, report says
- Whitehall police investigating after shots fired at restaurant
- Stroudsburg man accused of sexually assaulting woman who was attending his wedding ceremony
- 2 legendary rockers visit school in Bethlehem
- NJ police chief may lose job after video appears to show him getting ride from officers after crash