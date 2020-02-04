President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address, training session educates parents and others on how to protect children from sexual abuse, and temperatures will cool down. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
LIVESTREAM
69 News at 10: State of the Union, protecting children from sexual abuse, and cooler temps settle in
Right Now
54°
Overcast
- Humidity: 80%
- Cloud Coverage:70%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:09:04 AM
- Sunset: 05:22:57 PM
Today
Mainly cloudy and mild with a shower or two in the area.
Tonight
Cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle; a touch of ice to the north.
Tomorrow
Some drizzle early; otherwise, mostly cloudy and chillier.
- Toomey, Casey split on how they'll vote on impeachment
- Local lawmakers talk about what they expect to hear from president's State of the Union address
- Health Beat: Taking the stress out of child surgery
- Events in Lehigh Valley to honor Black History Month
- Gov. Wolf outlines 2020 budget proposal, does not call for new taxes
- Police investigating after man shot near Monroe County bar
- Berks lawmakers speak out on Gov. Wolf's budget plan
- DA: Officer justified in shooting after man allegedly turns toward officer with air gun
- DA: Officer-involved shooting in Allentown justified in Christmas night standoff
- Abodalo tapped to head community development in Reading
Most Popular
Articles
- DA: Slate Belt police chief not charged with drunken driving after crash
- Norco DA to hold news conference on Washington Township police chief
- Police pursuit ends with crash, arrest in Wyomissing
- History's Headlines: Joan Crawford's daughter was Lehigh Valley resident
- Muhlenberg students react to shooting involving student
- 69-WFMZ locates missing piece of equipment
- Police: Man starts driving with girlfriend on hood of the car
- Teen flown to hospital after being assaulted in East Greenville
- Woman busted, meth seized in raid of home in Reading
- Klinger's holds fundraiser for family of boy hit by car