Members of Congress weigh in on evidence presented by the White House on the airstrike that killed an Iranian general last week, Pennsylvania attorney general's office getting complaints about the closure of a local business, and mild air on the way after a windy and chilly start to the week. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: The latest on Iran, complaints after business closure, and mild air on the way
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
30°
Broken Clouds
- Humidity: 41%
- Cloud Coverage:41%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:25:14 AM
- Sunset: 04:52:04 PM
Today
Cloudy to partly sunny, quite windy with flurries and and a heavier squall.
Tonight
Breezy early, then becoming mostly clear with diminishing winds.
Tomorrow
Cold, but with light winds; sunshine giving way to afternoon high clouds.
- Local police chiefs say they have a tough time recruiting officers
- Local farmers feeling effects as milk prices go down, production costs go up
- Health Beat: Signs of dyslexia and what to do
- Puerto Ricans left homeless after biggest quake in century
- Local artist in Bethlehem uses art to help give back to navy veteran
- Police: Woman trying to slash husband's tires stabs him
- Mack Trucks to lay off about 305 employees
- Pa. AG fielding complaints about Portrait Innovations
- One Tank Trip: Rabbits at the Pennsylvania Farm Show
- Pa. Dept. of Health distributes nalaxone at farm show
Most Popular
Articles
- Mack Trucks to lay off about 305 employees
- State police investigate incident at Hamilton Crossings
- Upper Milford man allegedly threatens to kill wife, stabs her during argument
- Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
- Coroner called to incident in Lower Milford Township
- Man recounts helping owner after fire breaks out at auto shop in North Whitehall
- Hello from the heart
- Woman, 27, dies after SUV hits tree in Carbon County
- 4 stores at Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley close
- Snowy weather causes problems on roads in Berks