U.S. House set to vote on whether to impeach President Trump, Reading man accused of kidnapping and killing a man, and when our area will see wind and snow showers. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: U.S. House set to vote on impeachment, Reading man accused in killing, and wind and snow showers on the way
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
37°
Overcast
- Humidity: 73%
- Cloud Coverage:99%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:19:21 AM
- Sunset: 04:36:41 PM
Today
Areas of rain, fog, and drizzle diminishing; freezing rain lingering north.
Tonight
Still a shower and some drizzle around early, then clearing, brisk and colder later on.
Tomorrow
Turning windy with a.m. sun giving way to some clouds; a snow shower or squall in the afternoon.
- Cafe Vida in downtown Allentown closing at the end of the year
- Allentown City Council to consider asking LCB to exempt some businesses, including MainGate, from regulations
- David Lee Roth to appear with KISS at PPL Center
- Man arrested in connection with Northampton County explosions pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearm, operating unregistered aircraft
- Reading-Berks YMCA buys former Richmond school
- Lehigh Valley driving service for those 60 and older needs more volunteer drivers
- LVHN, St. Luke's both win awards from non-profit
- Crews working on water main break in Allentown
- State funds to go towards traffic signal improvements in Allentown, Slatington
- Crash involving overturned truck closes Route 345
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect charged in killing of man found on Mount Penn
- Emergency road repairs cause traffic issues on I-78 near Lehigh-Berks line
- Family escapes burning home; 'everything was on fire'
- North Catty man admits to years of sexually assaulting underage girl
- Emmaus Borough Hall relocation to former Rodale offices falls through
- Pedestrian critically hurt after struck by vehicle in Wilson
- Death of Philadelphia man in Allentown ruled homicide
- Police: Student, 16, in custody after having loaded gun at Dieruff High School
- Berks musician, radio exec's home ravaged by fire
- DUI suspect allegedly kicks police chief, knocks out tooth