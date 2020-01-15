Islamic and Jewish communities come together at Unity Vigil, how the mild winter weather so far has affected the bottom line of local businesses, and blustery winds will bring arctic air to our area. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Unity Vigil in Lehigh Valley, mild winter's impact on local businesses, and blustery winds
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
36°
Broken Clouds
- Humidity: 79%
- Cloud Coverage:17%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:23:22 AM
- Sunset: 04:59:21 PM
Today
Mild with sunshine and some clouds.
Tonight
Turning out mostly cloudy with a passing shower or two around later on.
Tomorrow
Cloudy to partly sunny, very windy and chillier; perhaps a rain or snow shower.
- Pa. House approves bill banning talking on your phone while driving
- Hotel Bethlehem asking for extension of special tax incentive as it considers whether to expand
- One of the Lehigh Valley's top breakfast spots draws big crowds, serves more than pancakes and french toast
- Reading DoubleTree joins effort to help Puerto Rico
- Former Montgomery County sheriff's officer sentenced after admitting to distributing child pornography
- Health Beat: Game-changing sponge detects deadly cancer
- Some NJ vape shops fear they will need to close if bill banning flavored vaping products passes
- DA: Coopersburg woman endangered daughter while attempting suicide
- Pa. State House votes to stop drivers' use of handheld phones
- Apartment complex taking shape near Reading's riverfront
Most Popular
Articles
- Coroner IDs woman killed in Allentown crash
- 1 dead, others seriously injured after crash in Allentown
- 2 charged in shooting near Allentown church
- Crash sends tractor-trailer into pet motel near Pottstown
- Lockdown ends at air base; resulted from 'misunderstanding'
- Police: Person shot outside of church in Allentown
- Popular Irish pub in downtown Reading up for sale
- 2 men rob Family Dollar in Reading at gunpoint
- Armed man robs Days Inn on Airport Road
- Hanover Township pool in Northampton County will not open this year