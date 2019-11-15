Verdict in trial of man accused in thee deaths, resort in Berks opening its ski slopes earlier than ever, and the weekend weather forecast. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Verdict in murder trial, Berks resort opens its ski slopes, and weekend forecast
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
36°
Clear
- Humidity: 59%
- Cloud Coverage:1%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:48:21 AM
- Sunset: 04:44:50 PM
Today
Mostly sunny and milder.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy, cold and becoming breezy.
Tomorrow
Brisk and colder again despite plenty of sunshine.
- GIANT opens new store in East Stroudsburg
- New York couple getting married after wedding plans disrupted by massive Pocono Manor fire
- Lehigh Valley organizations offering free Thanksgiving meals to the community
- Grant to go toward revitalizing Panther Playground in Quakertown
- Man who pleaded guilty to exposing himself to teenage girls sentenced to up to 5 years in prison
- Man sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for assaulting pregnant girlfriend, witness intimidation
- Christkindlmarkt nominated as one of the top holiday markets
- Local ski resorts fire up ski lifts, get ready to open early for visitors
- An 8-vendor food hall is coming to downtown Allentown
- Berkshire Mall set to welcome Santa for visits with children
Most Popular
Articles
- Emmaus High School drumline reinstated after baby powder incident
- Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash on Route 61 in Perry
- 1 dead after violent crash in Whitehall
- Man, 55, killed in Whitehall crash after police pursuit that began in Northampton
- 2 dead after Porsche crashes into building's 2nd floor
- Police ID man killed in post-hit-and-run crash in Berks
- Tractor-trailer brings down wires, closing Route 100 for more than 24 hours
- Hospital finds source of bacteria that killed 3 premature infants
- Woman is suspected of stealing credit card belonging to hospital employee, using it to buy over $2K in gift cards
- Costume protest leads to postponement of basketball game