The woman severely injured in a luxury sports car crash on Route 22 last month is suing, fire broke out at a firefighter's house Friday morning, and the weekend weather forecast.
69 News at 10: Woman sues after Route 22 crash, fire consumes family's house, and weekend forecast
69 News
- Court papers shed light on probe of Berks siblings' deaths
- Police: Up to $600K worth of drugs, $13K in cash seized in drug bust in Bethlehem Township
- Passenger thrown from car in Route 22 wreck sues driver, clubs that allegedly served him alcohol
- Mack Truck workers to go on strike
- More than $1M worth of drugs seized, 12 suspects in custody after drug bust in Schuylkill County
- Video of fight in Reading goes viral; 2 people charged
- Owner of costume shop in Allentown says she's retiring, hoping to have someone continue her legacy
- Homeowner finds naked man singing in kitchen, drinking milk
- Chase of stolen car ends with crash; 2 people seriously hurt
- State police to announce details of drug bust in Schuylkill, Luzerne counties
Right Now
61°
Overcast
- Humidity: 62%
- Cloud Coverage:60%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:09:46 AM
- Sunset: 06:26:40 PM
Today
Times of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower.
Tonight
Partly cloudy to clear with a stray shower early.
Tomorrow
Some sun early with increasing clouds later in the day.
- Sunrise guest: Mark with Triple M Treats
- Emergency squad in NJ in danger of shutting down
- Food Network star Robert Irvine takes part in Downtown Allentown Market grand opening
- Tour at 4: Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Steam locomotive makes cameo appearance on rails in Berks
- High-profile employer in the Lehigh Valley celebrates 100th anniversary by paying it forward
- Cross country girls team in Emmaus celebrates two undefeated seasons in a row
- Lottery ticket worth $500K sold in Bucks County