1-year old child found in swimming pool pronounced dead
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - A 1-year old child who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at his residence has died, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
The victim has been identified by the coroner's office as King Reyes of Weisenberg Township. Reyes pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest on Saturday, according to the coroner's report
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville barracks is conducting the investigation along with the coroner's office.
