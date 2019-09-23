Thousands of pigs dead in Lehigh County barn fire

LYNN TWP, Pa. - Multiple fire companies responded to a two-barn fire in at Billing Farms in Lynn Township just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said when they arrived at the scene, the first building had already burned down. The second building quickly went up in flames soon after.

Lynnport Community Fire Company officials said that each barn held roughly 2,000 pigs. Officials said none of the livestock inside survived.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

The owner of the farm did not want to comment.

The State Police Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

An investigation will resume on Monday to determine a cause, said fire officials.

Fire officials said the DEP, Department of Agriculture and the owner decided to bury the pigs on the property.