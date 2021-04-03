The Third Street Alliance for Women and Children will host their 25th Annual Bistro on April 10th. 

The annual event is being held online due to COVID-19 and will include a livestream and online auction. 

Third Street Alliance offers assistance for families and provides eviction prevention programs. 

The Bistro and auction will highlight the need for programs to help children who are dealing with behavior and social issues impacted by the pandemic. 

WFMZ's Bo Koltnow will emcee the livestream of the bistro and auction. 

Alisa Barrata from Third Street Alliance spoke with the 69 News Sunrise team to encourage viewers to purchase their tickets. 

