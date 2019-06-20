69 News at 10: Mother charged in newborn's death, Ortiz shooting latest, and when will we dry out?
Lehigh County mother charged in gruesome crime, prosecutor says former Red Sox player David Ortiz was not the target of a shooting, and when the chances for storms and showers will end. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
There is no data for this zipcode!
Get current weather condition by zip code failed.
Allentown, PA 18102
70°F
Overcast
TONIGHT
- 80%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
-
-
- One Tank Trip 69 News
-
-
-
Feature Belt
Entertainment Helen Sloan/HBO