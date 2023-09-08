69-WFMZ-TV is excited to announce the start of our fall programming schedule, which will premiere on Monday, Sept. 11.

New shows added to the lineup this year include "Court Cam with Dan Abrams," along with television stalwarts "48 Hours," "Inside Edition" and "Entertainment Tonight."

"Court Cam" features archival video of courtroom dramas caught on video.

"48 Hours" is the veteran CBS true-crime series.

"Inside Edition" is the longest-running and most honored syndicated news magazine with breaking news, investigations, true crime and more.

"Entertainment Tonight" is television's authoritative source for entertainment and celebrity news.

Starting Monday, WFMZ's weekday schedule will be as follows:

4:30 a.m. — COURT CAM

5:00 - 9:00 a.m. — 69 NEWS AT SUNRISE

9:00 a.m. — 69 NEWS AT 9:00

10:00 a.m. — HOT BENCH

10:30 a.m. — HOT BENCH

11:00 a.m. — ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

11:30 a.m. — iCRIME

12:00 p.m. — 69 NEWS AT NOON

12:30 p.m. — JUDGE JUDY

1:00 p.m. — LAST MAN STANDING

1:30 p.m. — LAST MAN STANDING

2:00 p.m. — DREW BARRYMORE

3:00 p.m. — 48 HOURS

4:00 p.m. — 69 NEWS AT 4:00

5:00 p.m. — 69 NEWS AT 5:00 (Lehigh Valley)

5:30 p.m. — 69 NEWS: BERKS EDITION (Berks County)

6:00 p.m. — 69 NEWS AT 6:00 (Regional)

6:30 p.m. — JUDGE JUDY

7:00 p.m. — JUDGE JUDY

7:30 p.m. — JUDGE JUDY

8:00 p.m. — New program to be announced later this month

8:30 p.m. — INSIDE EDITION

9:00 p.m. — DATELINE

10:00 p.m. — 69 NEWS AT 10:00

10:30 p.m. — 69 NEWS: BERKS EDITION

11:00 p.m. — 69 NEWS EN ESPANOL (BIG TICKET ON FRIDAYS)

Please refer to WFMZ-TV's online program schedule Program Schedule - WFMZ-TV | wfmz.com to see all of the scheduled changes.