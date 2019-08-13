69 WFMZ-TV nominated for 11 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards

PHILADELPHIA - 69 News is pleased to announce that several of our team members have been nominated for Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards.

A nomination party was held Monday night at WLVT in Bethlehem, where nominees in 80 categories were announced.

The awards honor excellence in television news, programming and individual achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

69 News is well-represented within those nominees, racking up 11 nominations.

The 69 News Berks Edition is nominated twice in the evening newscast category and 69 News at Sunrise is also nominated in the morning newscast category. Several reporters and photojournalists were also nominated for stories.

Newscast - Evening - Medium Markets

“69 News: Berks Edition At 5:30”- WFMZ-TV

Megan Park, Producer

Israel Alejandro, Director

Irene Snyder, Reporter

“69 News: Berks Edition”- WFMZ-TV

Jake Gillespie, Producer

Rob Vaughn, Anchor

Newscast - Morning - Medium Markets

“69 News at Sunrise: Jan. 4, 2019”- WFMZ-TV

Gina Johnson, Executive Producer

General Assignment Report within 24 hours

“Railroad Hacked”- WFMZ-TV

Jace Codi, Photographer/Editor

“Believe”- WFMZ-TV

Jace Codi, Photographer/Editor

Jim Vasil, Reporter

Feature News Report - Light Feature

“The Squirrel Whisperer”- WFMZ-TV

Jaccii Farris, Reporter

Crime - News Single Story or Series

“Who Killed Holly Branagan: 40 Years Later”- WFMZ-TV

Jaccii Farris, Reporter

Sportscast

"Eagles Advance to The Divisional Round and Local Basketball”- WFMZ-TV

Roberto Vinces, Sports Anchor/Video Editor/Sports Producer

Sports - News Feature

“East Stroudsburg University Basketball Manager Gets Chance to Suit Up”- WFMZ-TV

Joshua Rultenberg, Reporter

Todd Haas, Photographer

Interview/Discussion Program/Special

“The Wisdom Coalition: Women’s History Month”- WFMZ-TV

Nancy Werteen, Executive Producer/Host

Kim Howie, Co-host

Joel Keeler, Producer/Director

Zane Shupp, Editor

Talent - Sports

Roberto Vinces, WFMZ