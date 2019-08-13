69 WFMZ-TV nominated for 11 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards
PHILADELPHIA - 69 News is pleased to announce that several of our team members have been nominated for Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards.
A nomination party was held Monday night at WLVT in Bethlehem, where nominees in 80 categories were announced.
The awards honor excellence in television news, programming and individual achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
69 News is well-represented within those nominees, racking up 11 nominations.
The 69 News Berks Edition is nominated twice in the evening newscast category and 69 News at Sunrise is also nominated in the morning newscast category. Several reporters and photojournalists were also nominated for stories.
Newscast - Evening - Medium Markets
“69 News: Berks Edition At 5:30”- WFMZ-TV
Megan Park, Producer
Israel Alejandro, Director
Irene Snyder, Reporter
“69 News: Berks Edition”- WFMZ-TV
Jake Gillespie, Producer
Rob Vaughn, Anchor
Newscast - Morning - Medium Markets
“69 News at Sunrise: Jan. 4, 2019”- WFMZ-TV
Gina Johnson, Executive Producer
General Assignment Report within 24 hours
“Railroad Hacked”- WFMZ-TV
Jace Codi, Photographer/Editor
“Believe”- WFMZ-TV
Jace Codi, Photographer/Editor
Jim Vasil, Reporter
Feature News Report - Light Feature
“The Squirrel Whisperer”- WFMZ-TV
Jaccii Farris, Reporter
Crime - News Single Story or Series
“Who Killed Holly Branagan: 40 Years Later”- WFMZ-TV
Jaccii Farris, Reporter
Sportscast
"Eagles Advance to The Divisional Round and Local Basketball”- WFMZ-TV
Roberto Vinces, Sports Anchor/Video Editor/Sports Producer
Sports - News Feature
“East Stroudsburg University Basketball Manager Gets Chance to Suit Up”- WFMZ-TV
Joshua Rultenberg, Reporter
Todd Haas, Photographer
Interview/Discussion Program/Special
“The Wisdom Coalition: Women’s History Month”- WFMZ-TV
Nancy Werteen, Executive Producer/Host
Kim Howie, Co-host
Joel Keeler, Producer/Director
Zane Shupp, Editor
Talent - Sports
Roberto Vinces, WFMZ
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
76°F
TONIGHT
- 60%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
-
-
-
-
-
- Berks Patrick Manwiller | 69 News