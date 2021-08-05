69 News - WFMZ logo

PHILADELPHIA — 69-WFMZ-TV is honored to be recognized by its peers with nine Emmy Award nominations.

The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday afternoon the nominees for its 2021 Emmy Awards, which recognize excellence in television news, programming and individual achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

The 69 News team's nominations are:

Newscast - evening - smaller markets (39 & smaller) 
"69 News at 4"
Jake Gillespie, producer
 
Newscast - morning - smaller markets (39 & smaller)
"69 News at Noon: 10th anniversary of Allentown gas explosion
Jane Babian, producer
 
"69 News at Sunrise: Post-election coverage"
Gina Johnson, executive producer
Jaciel Cordoba, anchor
Christopher Post, photojournalist
Karin Mallett, anchor
Bo Koltnow, reporter
Jim Vasil, reporter
Ali Reid, reporter
 
Daily news report (single shift) 
"Professional photos help unemployed during pandemic
Jace Codi, photojournalist
Jim Vasil, reporter
 
News feature, serious (single report) 
"What happened after I got off the plane; pandemic heartbreak"
Jaccii Farris, reporter
 
Environment/science - news (single report)
"Rocksylvania"
Drew Anderson, meteorologist/reporter
 
Environment/science - news (single reporter)
"Recycle or not to recycle... That is the question"
Drew Anderson, meteorologist/reporter
 
Talent - reporter - daily news
Holly Harrar 
 
Talent - sports 
Roberto Vinces
 

Also, we'd like to congratulate WFMZ's Priscilla Liguori, who was nominated in the talent - reporter - features/human interest category for the work she did with her former station, WHTM-TV in Harrisburg.

Other local Emmy Award nominees are WLVT-TV in Bethlehem (6), ASR Media Productions in Hellertown, Northampton County (2); Service Electric Network (2); FireRock Productions in Allentown (1); Lehigh University in Bethlehem (1); and Touchstone Theatre in Bethlehem (1).

One of ASR's nominations is for "The PEAK TV," which airs on 69-WFMZ-TV at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays.

The NATAS chapter said it received 899 entries in 79 categories this year. The entries were judged by members of regional NATAS chapters in comparable television markets across the country.

"Congratulations to all of this year's Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award nominees," said Laura McHugh, the Mid-Atlantic Chapter's president. "It has been inspiring to watch our industry pivot and get creative with news coverage and information sharing over the course of COVID-19. The passion for and dedication to storytelling is evident in the submissions we received."

The Emmy Award winners will be announced during the 39th annual awards ceremony, which will be held virtually on Sept. 25.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.