PHILADELPHIA — 69-WFMZ-TV is honored to be recognized by its peers with nine Emmy Award nominations.
The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday afternoon the nominees for its 2021 Emmy Awards, which recognize excellence in television news, programming and individual achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
The 69 News team's nominations are:
|Newscast - evening - smaller markets (39 & smaller)
|"69 News at 4"
|Jake Gillespie, producer
|Newscast - morning - smaller markets (39 & smaller)
|"69 News at Noon: 10th anniversary of Allentown gas explosion
|Jane Babian, producer
|"69 News at Sunrise: Post-election coverage"
|Gina Johnson, executive producer
|Jaciel Cordoba, anchor
|Christopher Post, photojournalist
|Karin Mallett, anchor
|Bo Koltnow, reporter
|Jim Vasil, reporter
|Ali Reid, reporter
|Daily news report (single shift)
|"Professional photos help unemployed during pandemic"
|Jace Codi, photojournalist
|Jim Vasil, reporter
|News feature, serious (single report)
|"What happened after I got off the plane; pandemic heartbreak"
|Jaccii Farris, reporter
|Environment/science - news (single report)
|"Rocksylvania"
|Drew Anderson, meteorologist/reporter
|Environment/science - news (single reporter)
|"Recycle or not to recycle... That is the question"
|Drew Anderson, meteorologist/reporter
|Talent - reporter - daily news
|Holly Harrar
|Talent - sports
|Roberto Vinces
Also, we'd like to congratulate WFMZ's Priscilla Liguori, who was nominated in the talent - reporter - features/human interest category for the work she did with her former station, WHTM-TV in Harrisburg.
Other local Emmy Award nominees are WLVT-TV in Bethlehem (6), ASR Media Productions in Hellertown, Northampton County (2); Service Electric Network (2); FireRock Productions in Allentown (1); Lehigh University in Bethlehem (1); and Touchstone Theatre in Bethlehem (1).
One of ASR's nominations is for "The PEAK TV," which airs on 69-WFMZ-TV at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays.
The NATAS chapter said it received 899 entries in 79 categories this year. The entries were judged by members of regional NATAS chapters in comparable television markets across the country.
"Congratulations to all of this year's Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award nominees," said Laura McHugh, the Mid-Atlantic Chapter's president. "It has been inspiring to watch our industry pivot and get creative with news coverage and information sharing over the course of COVID-19. The passion for and dedication to storytelling is evident in the submissions we received."
The Emmy Award winners will be announced during the 39th annual awards ceremony, which will be held virtually on Sept. 25.
This just happened. Very honored to be nominated for a Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award among these very talented reporters. It’s been a tough year of news coverage! I’m humbled. #EmmyMA @69News https://t.co/zPzUQBmSUI— Holly Harrar (@HollyHarrarTV) August 5, 2021
This afternoon I can officially call myself an Emmy nominee! 🥰 So proud of my team for pulling together an amazing Election show. Wow. On cloud nine. @69News @EmmyMidAtlantic pic.twitter.com/zjtLnZ84bo— Ali Reid (@alireidtv) August 5, 2021