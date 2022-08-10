PHILADELPHIA — 69-WFMZ-TV is honored to be recognized by its peers with multiple Emmy Award nominations.
The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday the nominees for its 2022 Emmy Awards, which recognize excellence in television news, programming and individual achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
The 69 News team's nominations are:
NEWSCAST EVENING- SMALLER MARKETS (39 & SMALLER)
“69 News At 5: President Biden Visits Lehigh Valley”- WFMZ-TV
Danielle DuGuay, Producer
Jenny McCain, Editing
Justin Backover, Reported
Steve Mittman, Traffic
Ethan Johnson, Editing
“69 News At 4”- WFMZ-TV
Jim Vaughn, Anchor
Melanie Falcon, Anchor
Julia Rose, Reporter
Jaccii Farris, Reporter
Max Zahradnik, Director
Jennifer Dilliard, Editor
Jake Gillespie, Producer
NEWSCAST- MORNING- SMALLER MARKETS (39 & SMALLER)
“69 News at Noon: Remnants of Hurricane Ida”- WFMZ-TV
Priscilla Liguori, Reporter
Jane Babian, Producer
BREAKING NEWS
“6 Dead, 24 Injured in Pileup During Snow Squall On I-81 In Schuylkill”- WFMZ-TV
Rob Manch, Reporter
DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION- NEWS (SINGLE REPORT)
“Hispanic Businessman in Reading Hands Out Free Meals Every Week”- WFMZ-TV
Jose Martinez, Reporter/Producer
ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – NEWS (SINGLE REPORT)
“Mask Trash: A Pandemic Caused by The Pandemic”- WDPN TV Maranatha Broadcasting WFMZ TV
Jaccii Farris, Reporter
HEALTH/MEDICAL – NEWS (SINGLE REPORT)
“A Reason”- WFMZ-TV
Priscilla Liguori, Reporter
HUMAN INTEREST – NEWS (SINGLE REPORT)
“Eddy Torres: De Las Calles Al Máximo de las Artes Marciales Mixtas”- WFMZ-TV
Roberto Vinces, Sports Anchor
Yeuris Martinez, Photojournalist | Video Editor
SOCIETAL CONCERNS- NEWS (SINGLE REPORT)
“Veterinarian Suicide”- WFMZ-TV
Jaccii Farris, Reporter
SPORTSCAST
“World and Local Soccer, Basketball and Baseball”- WFMZ-TV
Roberto Vinces, Sports Anchor/Associate Producer
Yeuris Martinez, Photojournalist/Video Editor
TALENT- SPORTS
Roberto Vinces- WFMZ-TV
The NATAS chapter received 830 entries in 80 categories, of which 363 received nominations.
The Emmy Award winners will be announced during the 40th annual awards ceremony, set for Saturday, October 1. The ceremony will be in person this year.