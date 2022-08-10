69 News - WFMZ logo

PHILADELPHIA — 69-WFMZ-TV is honored to be recognized by its peers with multiple Emmy Award nominations.

The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday the nominees for its 2022 Emmy Awards, which recognize excellence in television news, programming and individual achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

The 69 News team's nominations are:

NEWSCAST EVENING- SMALLER MARKETS (39 & SMALLER)

“69 News At 5: President Biden Visits Lehigh Valley”- WFMZ-TV

Danielle DuGuay, Producer

Jenny McCain, Editing

Justin Backover, Reported

Steve Mittman, Traffic

Ethan Johnson, Editing

“69 News At 4”- WFMZ-TV

Jim Vaughn, Anchor

Melanie Falcon, Anchor

Julia Rose, Reporter

Jaccii Farris, Reporter

Max Zahradnik, Director

Jennifer Dilliard, Editor

Jake Gillespie, Producer

NEWSCAST- MORNING- SMALLER MARKETS (39 & SMALLER)

“69 News at Noon: Remnants of Hurricane Ida”- WFMZ-TV

Priscilla Liguori, Reporter

Jane Babian, Producer

BREAKING NEWS

“6 Dead, 24 Injured in Pileup During Snow Squall On I-81 In Schuylkill”- WFMZ-TV

Rob Manch, Reporter

DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION- NEWS (SINGLE REPORT)

“Hispanic Businessman in Reading Hands Out Free Meals Every Week”- WFMZ-TV

Jose Martinez, Reporter/Producer

ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – NEWS (SINGLE REPORT)

“Mask Trash: A Pandemic Caused by The Pandemic”- WDPN TV Maranatha Broadcasting WFMZ TV

Jaccii Farris, Reporter

HEALTH/MEDICAL – NEWS (SINGLE REPORT)

“A Reason”- WFMZ-TV

Priscilla Liguori, Reporter

HUMAN INTEREST – NEWS (SINGLE REPORT)

“Eddy Torres: De Las Calles Al Máximo de las Artes Marciales Mixtas”- WFMZ-TV

Roberto Vinces, Sports Anchor

Yeuris Martinez, Photojournalist | Video Editor

SOCIETAL CONCERNS- NEWS (SINGLE REPORT)

“Veterinarian Suicide”- WFMZ-TV

Jaccii Farris, Reporter

SPORTSCAST

“World and Local Soccer, Basketball and Baseball”- WFMZ-TV

Roberto Vinces, Sports Anchor/Associate Producer

Yeuris Martinez, Photojournalist/Video Editor

TALENT- SPORTS

Roberto Vinces- WFMZ-TV

The NATAS chapter received 830 entries in 80 categories, of which 363 received nominations. 

The Emmy Award winners will be announced during the 40th annual awards ceremony, set for Saturday, October 1. The ceremony will be in person this year.

