PHILADELPHIA - 69-WFMZ-TV was honored by its peers in television broadcasting with four Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards.
The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented the awards, which honor excellence in television news, programming and achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and parts of Ohio and West Virginia, during a virtual ceremony Saturday evening.
69 News reporter Irene Snyder and photographer Todd Haas won the Emmy Award in the outstanding human interest - news feature category for their story, titled "The Unknown Angel."
The "2019 Freddy Awards" was honored with the Emmy Award for outstanding arts program/special. The award recipients are Shelley Brown, executive producer/host; Eve Russo, host; Jamie Balliet, producer; and Joel Keeler, producer.
WFMZ's Roberto Vinces won the Emmy Award for outstanding sportscast, and WFMZ's Adam Klein won the Emmy Award for outstanding news photographer.
The NATAS chapter presented 85 awards in 78 categories.