PHILADELPHIA — 69-WFMZ-TV was recognized by its peers in television broadcasting with three Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards.

The winners were announced during a ceremony Saturday evening in Philadelphia. The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented the awards, which honor excellence in television news, programming and achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

"69 News at Noon," produced by Jane Babian with reporter Priscilla Liguori, won the Emmy Award for morning newscast in markets 39 and smaller for their coverage on the devastating remnants of Hurricane Ida in our region.

Priscilla Liguori also won in the health/medical category for her story, "A Reason," about an Easton native who overcame a rare brain disease and cancer

Jose Martinez, reporter/producer, won in the diversity/equity/inclusion category for his report, “Hispanic Businessman in Reading Hands Out Free Meals Every Week."

Congratulations to our 69 News crews.

