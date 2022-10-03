PHILADELPHIA — 69-WFMZ-TV was recognized by its peers in television broadcasting with three Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards.

The winners were announced during a ceremony Saturday evening in Philadelphia. The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented the awards, which honor excellence in television news, programming and achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

"69 News at Noon," produced by Jane Babian with reporter Priscilla Liguori, won the Emmy Award for morning newscast in markets 39 and smaller for their coverage on the devastating remnants of Hurricane Ida in our region.

As I was a co-maid of honor in my beautiful best friend’s wedding, I found out I won two EMMYs!☺️☺️ CONGRATS @byJaneBabian, @josemartineztv, the entire talented & dedicated @69News team & all of the incredible winners & nominees! pic.twitter.com/mc6tAQlnTt — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaWFMZ) October 2, 2022

Priscilla Liguori also won in the health/medical category for her story, "A Reason," about an Easton native who overcame a rare brain disease and cancer

Jose Martinez, reporter/producer, won in the diversity/equity/inclusion category for his report, “Hispanic Businessman in Reading Hands Out Free Meals Every Week."

Ay Dios mío! I’m so excited I don’t even know what to say. It’s been a long journey but we’re here. We won! ¡Ganamos! #Emmys2022Thank you so much to the @televisionacad for this award! Gracias a nuestros televidentes, a mis colegas y a mi familia. #representationmatters pic.twitter.com/xgEaginocX — José Antonio Martínez (@josemartineztv) October 2, 2022

Congratulations to our 69 News crews.

Here's the full list of 2022 winners.