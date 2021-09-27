69 News - WFMZ logo

PHILADELPHIA — 69-WFMZ-TV was recognized by its peers in television broadcasting with three Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards, including top honors for two of the station's newscasts.

The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented the awards, which honor excellence in television news, programming and achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and parts of Ohio and West Virginia, during a virtual ceremony Saturday evening.

"69 News at 4," produced by Jake Gillespie, won the Emmy Award for outstanding evening newscast in markets 39 and smaller.

"69 News at Sunrise" won the Emmy Award for outstanding morning newscast in markets 39 and smaller. The honorees are Gina Johnson, executive producer; Jaciel Cordoba, anchor; Karin Mallett, anchor; Christopher Post, photojournalist; Bo Koltnow, reporter; Jim Vasil, reporter; and Ali Reid, reporter.

"I can't adequately tell you how proud I am that we would win both Outstanding Morning Newscast and Outstanding Evening Newscast for stations outside of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh," News Director Brad Rinehart said in an email to the 69 News staff. "That truly speaks to the excellent work all of you do day in and day out."

Professional photos help unemployed during pandemic

Jim Vasil and photojournalist Jace Codi also won the Emmy Award for outstanding daily news report (single shift) for their story "Professional photos help unemployed during pandemic."

We also want to congratulate WFMZ's Priscilla Liguori, who won the Emmy Award in the talent - reporter - features/human interest category for the work she did with her former station, WHTM-TV in Harrisburg.

Other local Emmy Award winners include WLVT-TV, the PBS station in Bethlehem, which won two awards; Lehigh Valley-based The Production Pocketknife, which won two awards; and ASR Media Productions in Hellertown, Northampton County, which won one award.

The NATAS chapter presented 84 awards in 79 categories.

