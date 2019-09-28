'Breathe, Empower, Achieve' a guide to mindfulness with author Shonda Moralis
For more information, visit http://shondamoralis.net/
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Dr. Phillip Tietbohl shares the power of poetry writing
Licensed Psychologist turned poet Dr. Phillip Tietbohl wrote some poetry with our morning newscast.Read More »
- 'Breathe, Empower, Achieve' a guide to mindfulness with author Shonda Moralis
- Sunrise Chef: Blondies
- Halloween Haunt returns to Dorney Park
- The hottest fashion trends for fall
- Recast your repayment
- Teen suicide crisis: What's to blame?
Latest From The Newsroom
- Autistic boy, 15, missing from Kidspeace found safe
- Updated 3 hurt in Pennsylvania helicopter crash at fair
- Updated Fire breaks out at Chester County Church
- 69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards
- Sunny and warm Sunday before clouds roll in late and limit temperatures by Monday
- New Kutztown University celebrates folk culture at German Cultural Heritage Center
- Updated Aidan's Avengers Superhero 5K benefits children with pediatric brain cancer research
- Updated Volunteers spruce of Phillipsburg parks
- Fire crews respond to apartment fire in Carbon County
- Pottstown community holds 4th annual Veterans' Community Day