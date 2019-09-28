69News at Sunrise

'Breathe, Empower, Achieve' a guide to mindfulness with author Shonda Moralis

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 08:47 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 08:47 AM EDT

'Breathe, Empower, Achieve' a guide to mindfulness with author Shonda Moralis

For more information, visit http://shondamoralis.net/

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Feature Belt

Berks
Berks firefighters honored for rescuing homeowners from fire
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Berks firefighters honored for rescuing homeowners from fire

News
Spotify's most streamed workout artists
CNN

Spotify's most streamed workout artists

Southeastern PA
Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

Southeastern PA
Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies

Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack
CNN Video

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation
CIA via CNN

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation

Kutztown University celebrates folk culture at German Cultural Heritage Center

Kutztown University celebrates folk culture at German Cultural Heritage Center

Aidan's Avengers Superhero 5K benefits children with pediatric brain cancer research

Aidan's Avengers Superhero 5K benefits children with pediatric brain cancer research

Greta Thunberg isn't alone. Meet some other young activists
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Greta Thunberg isn't alone. Meet some other young activists

Volunteers spruce of Phillipsburg parks

Volunteers spruce of Phillipsburg parks

Man accused of driving SUV through mall charged with terrorism
CNN video

Man accused of driving SUV through mall charged with terrorism

3 hurt in Pennsylvania helicopter crash at fair

3 hurt in Pennsylvania helicopter crash at fair

Giuliani contradicts himself, says he'll testify if directed by Trump
Copyright 2019 CNN

Giuliani contradicts himself, says he'll testify if directed by Trump

Fire crews respond to apartment fire in Carbon County
Courtesy of Larry Neff

Fire crews respond to apartment fire in Carbon County

Fire breaks out at Chester County Church
Courtesy of Tom Kelly

Fire breaks out at Chester County Church

Are leaders really listening to Greta Thunberg?
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Are leaders really listening to Greta Thunberg?

Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon at protesters

Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon at protesters

Inquiry to test power of 'fully operational' right-wing media machine
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Inquiry to test power of 'fully operational' right-wing media machine

Farmers find another reason to get frustrated with Trump
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Farmers find another reason to get frustrated with Trump

Elon Musk says SpaceX's Mars rocket will be cheaper than he thought
SpaceX

Elon Musk says SpaceX's Mars rocket will be cheaper than he thought

Pottstown community holds 4th annual Veterans' Community Day

Pottstown community holds 4th annual Veterans' Community Day

69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards

69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards

4 prisoners overpowered guards, escaped from an Ohio jail
iStock/allanswart

4 prisoners overpowered guards, escaped from an Ohio jail

Facebook says Libra is out of its control
Copyright 2019 CNN

Facebook says Libra is out of its control