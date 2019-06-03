69News at Sunrise

'Take a Hike'

Saturday is National Trails Day

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 09:10 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 05:08 AM EDT

'Take a Hike'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Saturday is National Trails Day and Wildlands Conservancy is encouraging the community to Take a Hike.

Chris Kocher, from Wildlands, is using the day to promote a new joint venture website identifying trails in the region.

Karen and Bo spoke to Kocher Saturday on the 69 News Weekend Edition Sunrise Show. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

Berks
Phillie Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman

Phillie Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman

Poconos Coal
Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public

Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public

Freddy Awards
Photos: More 2019 Freddy Awards show
Photo: Dave Dabour

Photos: More 2019 Freddy Awards show

Western New Jersey
NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
Alex Wong/Getty Images

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Teenager survives shark attack, says people should respect the safety of sharks
WCTI via CNN

Teenager survives shark attack, says people should respect the safety of sharks

Money Matters: Mortgages
Aaron Murphy/freeimages.com

Money Matters: Mortgages

Co-worker of Virginia Beach shooter saw him with a gun in his hand
WRAL via CNN

Co-worker of Virginia Beach shooter saw him with a gun in his hand

Missing Connecticut mom told officials she was afraid of estranged husband
New Canaan Police Department via CNN

Missing Connecticut mom told officials she was afraid of estranged husband

Rescue team finds buried backpack in hunt for 8 missing in Himalayas
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Rescue team finds buried backpack in hunt for 8 missing in Himalayas

Global stocks sink after Beijing says it won't back down in trade war with US
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Global stocks sink after Beijing says it won't back down in trade war with US

A White House top economic official is stepping down
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A White House top economic official is stepping down

Economists' fears of a 2020 recession in the US surge
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Economists' fears of a 2020 recession in the US surge

Authorities investigate deadly motorcycle crash at Berks-Montgomery county border
69 News

Authorities investigate deadly motorcycle crash at Berks-Montgomery county border

Rescue call at closed Glen Onoko trail leaves first responders dejected

Rescue call at closed Glen Onoko trail leaves first responders dejected

One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque

One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque

Child escapes cougar attack in Washington with minor injuries
CNN Video

Child escapes cougar attack in Washington with minor injuries

People blaming Joshua's heavyweight boxing upset on Drake curse
Al Bello/Getty Images

People blaming Joshua's heavyweight boxing upset on Drake curse

Phillie Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman

Phillie Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman

Philippine president says he 'used to be gay' but 'cured' himself
Jeoffrey Maitem/Getty Images

Philippine president says he 'used to be gay' but 'cured' himself

Dow futures tumble as trade war escalates
Getty Images

Dow futures tumble as trade war escalates

State police in Monroe County investigate woman's death
69 News

State police in Monroe County investigate woman's death

Google outage affects YouTube, other services
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google outage affects YouTube, other services

Dwayne Wade surprises Parkland students at graduation ceremony
CNN

Dwayne Wade surprises Parkland students at graduation ceremony

Boeing says some of its 737 Max planes may have defective parts
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Boeing says some of its 737 Max planes may have defective parts