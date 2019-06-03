'Take a Hike'
Saturday is National Trails Day
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Saturday is National Trails Day and Wildlands Conservancy is encouraging the community to Take a Hike.
Chris Kocher, from Wildlands, is using the day to promote a new joint venture website identifying trails in the region.
Karen and Bo spoke to Kocher Saturday on the 69 News Weekend Edition Sunrise Show.
