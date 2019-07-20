69News at Sunrise: Astronomer Gary Becker
Astronomer and Moravian College Professor Gary Becker stopped by the studio to theorize about the possible future colonization and terraforming of Mars.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
69News at Sunrise: Astronomer Gary Becker
Astronomer and Moravian College Professor Gary Becker stopped by the studio to theorize about the possible future colonization and terraforming of Mars.Read More »
- 69News at Sunrise: Judy Sullivan, the first female engineer at NASA Spacecraft Operations
- 69News at Sunrise: Terry Hart, former astronaut
- Sunrise Chef: Sette Luna
- Grand Carnivale International: Travel overseas at Dorney Park
- Are your kids suffering from a "summer slump?"
- Roles reverse for transplant tech
Latest From The Newsroom
- Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum opening exhibit to celebrate moon mission
- Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Updated Fire companies called to Hawk Mountain for cardiac arrest victim
- Residents react after young boy shot in Reading
- Police searching for suspects in Oley Township parrot thefts
- USGS: Part of Berks rattled by 2.2 magnitude earthquake
- Public pools extending hours and offering admission specials this weekend
- Large fire consumes home in Schuylkill County
- Family of 4 forced from their home in Alsace Township after flooding
- Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave