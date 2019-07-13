BREAKING NEWS

69News at Sunrise: Doylestown at Dusk Car Show

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 11:37 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:28 PM EDT

Classic car owners proudly displayed their vehicles at WFMZ's studios Saturday morning in anticipation of the Doylestown at Dusk Car Show on Saturday, July 20.

The car show will start at 5 p.m. and will span across downtown Doylestown, Bucks County.

A rain date has been planned for Sunday, July 21.

The event will feature up to 500 classic cars, live music and entertainment. General admission is free.

For more information, check out the Doylestown at Dusk Car Show website.

