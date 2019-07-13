69News at Sunrise: Limeport Stadium celebration
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - For 85 years, America's pastime has been played at Limeport Stadium.
The Coopersburg ball park was built in 1932, and it is celebrating and highlighting the stadium's new lighting project, as well as a big game.
On Saturday, there will be an event in the stadium's parking lot, including wine and beer tasting, food trucks and music from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
At 7 p.m., there will be a ceremony to dedicate the new lights. After that, there will be a Lehigh County Connie Mack All-Star game.
