69News at Sunrise: Musician Kendal Conrad
Singer and songwriter Kendal Conrad rocked the Musikfest stage with Keith Urban and has opened for some of country music's biggest stars. Bo and Karin were excited to have her perform in WFMZ's studio on Saturday.
