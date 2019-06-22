69News at Sunrise

69News at Sunrise: Summer trends with Philadelphia Premium Outlets

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 10:34 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 01:56 PM EDT

69News at Sunrise: Summer trends with Philadelphia Premium Outlets

If you're looking for some summer style to start the season, the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Montgomery County have just the thing for the whole family.

Kate Johnson with the Premium Outlets joined Bo and Karin on Saturday to look at what's hot this year and how you can get it at a discount.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

Lehigh Valley
Chase Utley helps reveal new Allentown baseball field

Chase Utley helps reveal new Allentown baseball field

Life Lessons
Getting creative with cauliflower

Getting creative with cauliflower

69News at Sunrise
Sun-friendly & stylish SPF clothing

Sun-friendly & stylish SPF clothing

Berks
PHOTOS: A Flock of Seagulls plays free concert in Reading
69 News

PHOTOS: A Flock of Seagulls plays free concert in Reading

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Bitcoin surges past $10,000 for the first time in a year
CNN image

Bitcoin surges past $10,000 for the first time in a year

Berks asks residents for flooding damage information

Berks asks residents for flooding damage information

Allentown City Center developer named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Allentown City Center developer named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Apollo 11 paving path from moon to Mars
CNN image

Apollo 11 paving path from moon to Mars

White House proposes $50 billion package to boost Palestinian economy
2019 Getty Images

White House proposes $50 billion package to boost Palestinian economy

Mermaids are taking over New York this weekend
CNN image

Mermaids are taking over New York this weekend

Money Matters: Are drug stores the best place for bargains?

Money Matters: Are drug stores the best place for bargains?

69News at Sunrise: Summer trends with Philadelphia Premium Outlets

69News at Sunrise: Summer trends with Philadelphia Premium Outlets

Cambodia building collapse kills three, with many trapped under rubble
CNN image

Cambodia building collapse kills three, with many trapped under rubble

69News at Sunrise: Musician Kendal Conrad

69News at Sunrise: Musician Kendal Conrad

Middle East has become a nightmare for airlines
CNN image

Middle East has become a nightmare for airlines

Shooting suspect watched officers on camera as he fired
CNN image

Shooting suspect watched officers on camera as he fired

Trump defends ICE raids: 'They have to be removed from the country'
CNN Video

Trump defends ICE raids: 'They have to be removed from the country'

69News at Sunrise: Comedian Jimmy Carroll and Moose

69News at Sunrise: Comedian Jimmy Carroll and Moose

Deadly hit and run in Warrington Township
69 News

Deadly hit and run in Warrington Township

Texas police officer killed on duty
CNN image

Texas police officer killed on duty

Local leaders speak out about planned ICE raids in their cities
CNN image

Local leaders speak out about planned ICE raids in their cities

Iran is ready for any threat to territory, says foreign ministry
CNN, Google Earth

Iran is ready for any threat to territory, says foreign ministry

Europe to experience 'intense heat' in multi-day heat wave
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Europe to experience 'intense heat' in multi-day heat wave

Man named honorary deputy chief after visiting firehouse for 55 years
Jersey City Government

Man named honorary deputy chief after visiting firehouse for 55 years