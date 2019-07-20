69News at Sunrise

69News at Sunrise: Terry Hart, former astronaut

By:

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 10:11 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:11 AM EDT

69News at Sunrise: Terry Hart, former astronaut

In 1978, Terry Hart, Lehigh professor and retired astronaut, was one of 35 people chosen by NASA to be part of a project known as Group 8. He joined Bo and Jamie in the studio to discuss his training and his part in the 1984 Challenger mission.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Feature Belt

69News at Sunrise
Grand Carnivale International: Travel overseas at Dorney Park

Grand Carnivale International: Travel overseas at Dorney Park

Lehigh Valley
Joey's Juices raising money for American Cancer Society this summer

Joey's Juices raising money for American Cancer Society this summer

Lehigh Valley
Man follows in his father's footsteps, graduates from police academy

Man follows in his father's footsteps, graduates from police academy

Entertainment
Taylor Swift, co-stars talk about upcoming 'Cats' movie
Getty Images

Taylor Swift, co-stars talk about upcoming 'Cats' movie

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 3 closings or delays active.

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

69News at Sunrise: Judy Sullivan, the first female engineer at NASA Spacecraft Operations

69News at Sunrise: Judy Sullivan, the first female engineer at NASA Spacecraft Operations

Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave

Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave

Equifax reportedly near deal to pay about $700 million in data breach
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Equifax reportedly near deal to pay about $700 million in data breach

Elon Musk hopes to put a computer chip in your brain. Who wants one?
Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Elon Musk hopes to put a computer chip in your brain. Who wants one?

69News at Sunrise: Terry Hart, former astronaut

69News at Sunrise: Terry Hart, former astronaut

Allentown police arrest suspect in South Ninth Street shooting

Allentown police arrest suspect in South Ninth Street shooting

General Mills bets that kids and older people will bring cereal back
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

General Mills bets that kids and older people will bring cereal back

Public pools extending hours and offering admission specials this weekend

Public pools extending hours and offering admission specials this weekend

Hong Kong police make 'largest ever' seizure of explosives
Getty Images

Hong Kong police make 'largest ever' seizure of explosives

Sheriff investigates supervision of Jeffrey Epstein on work release
Copyright 2019 CNN

Sheriff investigates supervision of Jeffrey Epstein on work release

Food-delivery robots being tested
Copyright 2019 CNN

Food-delivery robots being tested

Pampers makes 'smart' diaper. Yes, really
CNN image

Pampers makes 'smart' diaper. Yes, really

Carl Icahn declares war over huge oil takeover
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Times

Carl Icahn declares war over huge oil takeover

How Jerome Powell stopped a US default in 2011
Getty Images

How Jerome Powell stopped a US default in 2011

Dollar stores face growing scrutiny
Copyright 2019 CNN

Dollar stores face growing scrutiny

Exercise keeps astronauts from fainting when they return to Earth
Getty Images

Exercise keeps astronauts from fainting when they return to Earth

Nearly extinct bird's numbers could double
Getty Images

Nearly extinct bird's numbers could double

Her software put men on the moon
AP

Her software put men on the moon

Could Oakland Airport be renamed after trailblazing female pilot?
Copyright 2019 CNN

Could Oakland Airport be renamed after trailblazing female pilot?

7-Eleven pledges $7,111 to college fund of baby born on 7-11
Copyright 2019 CNN

7-Eleven pledges $7,111 to college fund of baby born on 7-11