69News at Sunrise: the Pump Boys and the Dinettes
The Pump Boys and the Dinettes stopped by WFMZ's studio to play some southern-fried rock, rhythm and blues!
You can catch them at the Pines Diner Theater from July 13 until Aug. 18.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
69News at Sunrise: Doylestown at Dusk Car Show
Classic car owners proudly displayed their vehicles at WFMZ's studios Saturday morning in anticipation of the Doylestown at Dusk Car Show on Saturday, July 20.Read More »
- 69News at Sunrise: the Pump Boys and the Dinettes
- Sunrise Chef: The Ship Inn
- Accessorize your summer without breaking the bank
- Lehigh University hosts emerging world leaders
- Don't worry, be happy: Easy ways to boost your mood
- Blueberry season is here: Recipe ideas
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Climber captured from atop SteelStacks Saturday
- Palmer Township man accused of homicide caught in Colorado
- ArtsQuest cancels programming amid climber standoff
- Bethlehem police need help identifying man who climbed up blast furnace at SteelStacks
- Victim of fatal Friday night shooting in Allentown identified
- Friends, coworkers remember woman and child who died after being swept away in floodwaters
- Allentown's Irving pool to reopen Saturday
- Lottery gets win in Pennsylvania casinos' gambling lawsuit
- 69News at Sunrise: Limeport Stadium celebration
- 69News at Sunrise: Doylestown at Dusk Car Show