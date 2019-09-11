69News at Sunrise

9/11 Heroes Run honors fallen heroes

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 11:47 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:47 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley is coming together to remember the lives lost on 9/11 and honor other veterans with a 5K race and 1 mile fun run.  The runs were started by the Travis Manion Foundation.

