A nutrition makeover for your Labor Day Picnic

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 11:54 AM EDT

The experts say you can make all the classic party foods you love this Labor Day weekend, but you can do it with a healthy twist!

Registered Dietitian Morgan Laugier-Neiser, from ShopRite of Bethlehem, says some small changes can make a huge impact on your health, but they don't have to be disappointing to your taste buds.

She stopped by 69 News at Sunrise to share some of her favorite recipes and tips for the holiday weekend.

 

Ranch Potato Salad 
Prep: 15 minutes • Cook: 10 minutes • Serves: 6 
Ingredients: 
•        1½ pounds red potatoes (about 10 potatoes), cut into ¾-inch pieces 
•        ¼ cup classic ranch yogurt dressing 
•        ½ avocado, peeled, pitted and chopped 
•        1⁄3 cup shredded reduced fat Cheddar cheese 
•        2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives 
Instructions: 
1.        In large covered saucepot, heat potatoes and enough water to cover by 1 inch to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes or until potatoes are easily pierced with knife. Drain potatoes; cool. 
2.        In large bowl, toss dressing and potatoes; fold in avocado, cheese and chives. Makes about 4½ cups. 
Approximate nutritional values per serving (¾ cup): 
145 Calories, 4g Fat (1g Saturated), 5mg Cholesterol, 151mg Sodium, 22g Carbohydrates, 3g Fiber, 2g Sugars, 1g Added Sugars, 4g Protein 

Turkey-Mushroom Blend Burgers   
Prep: 15 minutes plus standing • Grill: 10 minutes • Serves: 4 
Ingredients: 
•        1 tablespoon olive oil 
•        2 packages (4 ounces each) gourmet blend mushrooms, finely chopped 
•        2 garlic cloves, minced 
•        ¾ pound 93% lean ground turkey 
•        4 100% whole wheat hamburger buns 
1. Prepare outdoor grill for direct grilling over medium-high heat. In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook and stir 6 minutes. Add garlic and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper; cook and stir 1 minute. Transfer mushroom mixture to large bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Add turkey; gently mix to combine. Divide turkey mixture into 4 equal-sized pieces; flatten into ½-inch thick patties. 
2. Place burgers on hot grill rack; cover and cook 10 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°, turning once. Serve burgers in buns. 
Per serving: 319 Calories, 13g Fat (3g Saturated), 71mg Cholesterol, 418mg Sodium, 23g Carbohydrates, 4g Fiber, 4g Sugars, 3g Added Sugars, 26g Protein 
 

Grilled Peaches with Light Ice Cream 

Serves 2 

Ingredients:

2 peaches

2 tsp balsamic glaze

1 cup light ice cream

 

1. Cut peaches in half

2. Brush each side with balsamic glaze

3. Place on grill on medium heat for 5 minutes

4. Flip peaches and grill for another few minutes

4. Top with your favorite light ice cream 

