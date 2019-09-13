Alexandra Hogan says goodbye to 69 News at Sunrise
It was a sad morning at 69 News! Our sunrise reporter Alexandra Hogan is moving on.
She shared details about what's next in the video above.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Sunrise Chef: Cascade at Durham Springs
The chef and co-owner stopped by the 69 News kitchen Friday with a look at what they offer and when to come visit.Read More »
- Cirque Italia water circus returning to the Lehigh Valley
- Local magician goes on national TV
- Lehigh Valley Fiber Festival returns to Macungie
- Study: Over-controlling parents can hinder kids' friendships
- 9/11 Heroes Run honors fallen heroes
- How safe are e-cigarettes?
Latest From The Newsroom
- 2 injured in Bangor home invasion
- Bethlehem gang member charged in stabbing, burning death of teen
- Fire in Reading: 2 firefighters hurt, 10 residents displaced
- No serious injuries after Wilson Area School District school bus crashes, ends up in field
- Mini horse and goose pair settle in to new home in Montgomery County
- Updated Plans in place to celebrate Puerto Rican pride in Reading
- Updated Fox Berkshire to offer 'Discount Tuesdays,' rewards program
- Lehigh Valley colleges get high marks in US News rankings
- Bethlehem cop becomes the 'hit' of the party
- Former NBA star Chris Herren captivates NCC audience with addiction story