American Cornhole League championships held in Montgomery County
From a backyard game to an international competition.
The Valley Forge Casino hosted the world championship for the American Cornhole League.
WFMZ's Bo Koltnow and Alexandra Hogan chatted with Trey Ryder at the events center ahead of the competition.
