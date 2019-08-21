69News at Sunrise

Apple-picking season arrives early at Grim's Orchard

A wet, warm season means early apples

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 11:02 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:02 AM EDT

Apple-picking season arrives early at Grim's Orchard

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A wet and warm summer means apples began ripening early at Grim's Orchard and Family Farms.

WFMZ's Alex Hogan visited the farm in Upper Macungie Township to find out more about apple-picking season. And while she was there, Alex visited with some adorable baby goats, checked out sunglass-wearing sunflowers and visited the farm's Dirty Boot Farm Market.

