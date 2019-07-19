69News at Sunrise

Are your kids suffering from a "summer slump?"

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 08:51 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:51 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Worried your kids are falling into a summer slump?

Thursday, on 69 News at Sunrise, we talked about how to make sure they have an effective summer...and a summer that prepares them for the next school year.

To do that, WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed Scott Cole, the Executive Director of Elementary Education for the Allentown School District, to the studio.

