Back-to-school tech trends

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 06:47 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 06:47 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Students everywhere are ready for the school year with their books and pencils, but does your child have the TECHNOLOGY he needs to help him get to the head of the class? 

Electronics expert Justin Sochovka joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise to talk back-to-school tech trends.   
    

