Baking with a purpose: Sweet job opportunities
The numbers are staggering. Up to 85 percent of college-educated autistic adults remain unemployed in the United States. See how one woman created a sweet way to get those on the autism spectrum to work.
David Bennett loves working at a bakery.
"I like packaging macaroons," Bennet said.
The 24-year old has autism along with all of the employees at Miami Is Kind bakery.
"We bake macaroons and cookies to employ bakers that have autism," said Silvia Planas Prats, CEO and founder of Miami Is Kind Bakery.
Planas Prats created the bakery with her son in mind.
"My oldest son, Mark, that is now a teenager has autism," she said. "He was the one that inspired me."
With a high unemployment rate among autistic adults in the U.S., Planas Prats set out to make a change.
“We don’t see the disability we only see the abilities,” she said.
But not everyone agreed. An insurance agency wanted to add a clause preventing her employees from using the oven.
"I cracked up laughing," Planas Prats said. "C’mon, how can you ask a baker not to touch an oven?"
In fact, she says workers on the spectrum are less likely to make mistakes because they don’t take shortcuts.
“They just follow the procedure one step after the other,” Planas Prats said.
Each employee has a specific job based on their unique personality. Planas Prats said Michael, who boxes the cookies, is a perfectionist. Becoming a baker taught Lexus a lot about business.
“She taught me how to be responsible and how to be on time,” Lexus said.
Now she wants to work events.
“I want to sell more,” Lexus said.
Planas Prats said all of the cookies are gluten-free and made with natural ingredients. Each box comes with a personalized tag written by the employee who made them. She said her goal is to sell one million cookies by next year, so she can hire more employees on the spectrum.
Visiti the Miami Is Kind website to check out the goodies and learn more about the bakery.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Preserving local habitats and driving out invasive species
WFMZ's Alex Hogan visited the Wildlands Conservancy to learn about unwanted species like a tiny snail and protecting local wildlifeRead More »
- Baking with a purpose: Sweet job opportunities
- The health benefits of herbs and how to use them
- Play with dad for good behavior?
- Making mornings with your family memorable
- How to reduce your environmental impact
- Movie at the Airpark
Latest From The Newsroom
- Mostly dry today and turning less humid
- Fest Cam Photos: Thursday, August 8th, 2019
- Updated Preserving local habitats and driving out invasive species
- Updated Boil water advisory lifted in Exeter Township
- What the Tech? Gadgets for college parents
- Baking with a purpose: Sweet job opportunities
- ASD: No deal yet with charter schools on budget concessions
- Hamburg girl's mission to raise money for St. Jude's gets off to rocky start
- World War II veteran honored at Reading Phils game
- Health Dept. to give out KI pills for people who live near nuclear plant