Baking with a purpose: Sweet job opportunities

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 07:10 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 07:10 AM EDT

The numbers are staggering. Up to 85 percent of college-educated autistic adults remain unemployed in the United States. See how one woman created a sweet way to get those on the autism spectrum to work.

David Bennett loves working at a bakery.

"I like packaging macaroons," Bennet said.

The 24-year old has autism along with all of the employees at Miami Is Kind bakery.

"We bake macaroons and cookies to employ bakers that have autism," said Silvia Planas Prats, CEO and founder of Miami Is Kind Bakery.

Planas Prats created the bakery with her son in mind.

"My oldest son, Mark, that is now a teenager has autism," she said. "He was the one that inspired me."

With a high unemployment rate among autistic adults in the U.S., Planas Prats set out to make a change. 

“We don’t see the disability we only see the abilities,” she said. 

But not everyone agreed. An insurance agency wanted to add a clause preventing her employees from using the oven.

"I cracked up laughing," Planas Prats said. "C’mon, how can you ask a baker not to touch an oven?"

In fact, she says workers on the spectrum are less likely to make mistakes because they don’t take shortcuts. 

“They just follow the procedure one step after the other,” Planas Prats said.

Each employee has a specific job based on their unique personality. Planas Prats said Michael, who boxes the cookies, is a perfectionist. Becoming a baker taught Lexus a lot about business.

“She taught me how to be responsible and how to be on time,” Lexus said.

Now she wants to work events.

“I want to sell more,” Lexus said.

Planas Prats said all of the cookies are gluten-free and made with natural ingredients. Each box comes with a personalized tag written by the employee who made them. She said her goal is to sell one million cookies by next year, so she can hire more employees on the spectrum.

Visiti the Miami Is Kind website to check out the goodies and learn more about the bakery.

