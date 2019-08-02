Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' stops by the 69 News studio
Meet him Sat. 2-6 p.m. at 69Newsplatz at Musikfest
Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady on "The Brady Bunch," was in the 69 News studio Friday.
He talked all about his career and more with the morning crew on 69 News at Sunrise.
He'll also join the 69 News at 4 crew Friday afternoon.
You can meet Williams and get a photo with him at Musikfest on Saturday. From 2-6 p.m., he'll be at the 69Newsplatz tent, located on the North side of Bethlehem at the corner of Spring and Main Street.
"The Brady Bunch" can be seen on WFMZ's sister station MeTV2, Sunday's from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
