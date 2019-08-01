Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' to appear on 69 News Friday

Get ready for a groovy Friday!

Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady on "The Brady Bunch," will be in the studio for 69 News at Sunrise and 69 News at 4.

He'll be joining the morning crew from 7 to 9 a.m. then the 4 p.m. crew later in the day to talk about his career and how you can watch the popular show on MeTV2, WFMZ's sister station.

Williams will also be at the WFMZ tent at Musikfest Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. Feel free to stop by, say hello and grab a selfie!