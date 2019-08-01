Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' to appear on 69 News Friday
He'll also be at WFMZ's tent at Musikfest Saturday
Get ready for a groovy Friday!
Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady on "The Brady Bunch," will be in the studio for 69 News at Sunrise and 69 News at 4.
He'll be joining the morning crew from 7 to 9 a.m. then the 4 p.m. crew later in the day to talk about his career and how you can watch the popular show on MeTV2, WFMZ's sister station.
Williams will also be at the WFMZ tent at Musikfest Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. Feel free to stop by, say hello and grab a selfie!
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Das Awkscht Fescht returns to Macungie
The largest antique and classic car show in the country is rolling into Macungie Memorial Park this weekend.Read More »
- Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' to appear on 69 News Friday
- Swapping homes saves money on vacations
- Screen time and its link to depression in teens
- Could thinking like a millionaire help you achieve more?
- Women engineering the future
- Music Monday: Acoustic Pursuit
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire
- Updated Hotel evacuated, hazmat crews called in Upper Saucon Township
- Police: Man pointed gun at officers before fatal police-involved shooting in Allentown
- Schuylkill County Fair makes turnaround after last year's flooding
- NJ law gives option for terminally ill patients to end their life
- Nearly 30 officers take part in active shooter training at Saucon Valley Middle School
- 2 arrested, 2 wanted in March shooting death of man in Pottstown
- Updated Northampton County exec calls corrections arbitration a win
- Berks County Community Foundation awarding $45k in grants to Penn Street Arts program
- CEO of Penn National Gaming to retire