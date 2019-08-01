69News at Sunrise

Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' to appear on 69 News Friday

He'll also be at WFMZ's tent at Musikfest Saturday

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 07:38 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:38 AM EDT

Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' to appear on 69 News Friday

Get ready for a groovy Friday!

Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady on "The Brady Bunch," will be in the studio for 69 News at Sunrise and 69 News at 4.

He'll be joining the morning crew from 7 to 9 a.m. then the 4 p.m. crew later in the day to talk about his career and how you can watch the popular show on MeTV2, WFMZ's sister station.

Williams will also be at the WFMZ tent at Musikfest Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. Feel free to stop by, say hello and grab a selfie!

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Feature Belt

Poconos Coal
PHOTOS: 2019 Schuylkill County Fair
Tom Rader | 69 News

PHOTOS: 2019 Schuylkill County Fair

Musikfest
Meet The Brady Bunch's Barry Williams at Musikfest

Meet The Brady Bunch's Barry Williams at Musikfest

69News at Sunrise
Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' to appear on 69 News Friday

Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' to appear on 69 News Friday

Daily Quiz
'The Brady Bunch' revisited
BBC WORLDWIDE; CNN; FULL MOON AND HIGH TIDE; GETTY IMAGES; RLTV; Reid/Land Productions; Paramount Television; Sullivan Production via CNN

'The Brady Bunch' revisited

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire

Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire

Hotel evacuated, hazmat crews called in Upper Saucon Township

Hotel evacuated, hazmat crews called in Upper Saucon Township

Body of toddler identified as missing 2-year-old
Medford Police Department via CNN

Body of toddler identified as missing 2-year-old

Northampton County exec calls corrections arbitration a win
69 News

Northampton County exec calls corrections arbitration a win

Manhattan DA subpoenas Trump Organization in hush money investigation
Copyright 2019 CNN

Manhattan DA subpoenas Trump Organization in hush money investigation

El Salvador man dies in US custody in New Mexico
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images via CNN

El Salvador man dies in US custody in New Mexico

Record heat waves might have made July the hottest month ever
Copyright 2019 CNN

Record heat waves might have made July the hottest month ever

Pilot makes emergency landing on highway
CNN Video

Pilot makes emergency landing on highway

Woman goes to shelter, asks for dogs there the longest
KGPE, KSEE via CNN

Woman goes to shelter, asks for dogs there the longest

US scaling back Afghanistan embassy at crucial moment in peace talks
CNN Video

US scaling back Afghanistan embassy at crucial moment in peace talks

Berks County Community Foundation awarding $45k in grants to Penn Street Arts program

Berks County Community Foundation awarding $45k in grants to Penn Street Arts program

CEO of Penn National Gaming to retire

CEO of Penn National Gaming to retire

Positive Parenting: Middle school can be tough for both moms and kids

Positive Parenting: Middle school can be tough for both moms and kids

Defense secretary to review $10B cloud contract before it's awarded
Getty Images

Defense secretary to review $10B cloud contract before it's awarded

Schuylkill County Fair makes turnaround after last year's flooding

Schuylkill County Fair makes turnaround after last year's flooding

FDA and CDC: Don't touch pig ear treats or feed them to your dog
CDC

FDA and CDC: Don't touch pig ear treats or feed them to your dog

An emu is on the loose in North Carolina
Orange County Animal Services via CNN

An emu is on the loose in North Carolina

LVHN: New hospital coming to Carbon County

LVHN: New hospital coming to Carbon County

Team working to restore Ghost Light Inn in Bucks County

Team working to restore Ghost Light Inn in Bucks County

Cleanup continues after hazmat situation in Reading

Cleanup continues after hazmat situation in Reading