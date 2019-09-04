Bethlehem Mounted Police to host community celebration

This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of the re-introduction of Bethlehem's Mounted Patrol.

Organizers are putting the finishing touches on "Bridles and Badges," an open house event that brings the Bethlehem Mounted Police and community together.

The free event runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features tours, pony rides, games, food trucks and more.

WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan has a preview for 69 News at Sunrise.