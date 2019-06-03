Billy George Band on 69 News at Sunrise
The Billy George Band was in the 69 News studio ahead of their performance at the Willow Brook Pro Rodeo in Northampton County Saturday night.
Check them out in the video window above.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Study: Over-controlling parents can hinder kids' friendships
Relationships, whether platonic or romantic, can have great benefits, however, a new study shows that a particular style of parenting can have negative effects on teens and their relationships, even through adulthood.Read More »
- 9/11 Heroes Run honors fallen heroes
- How safe are e-cigarettes?
- World Suicide Prevention Day: You are not alone
- Bait apps make kids into 'whales'
- New tech to battle opioid crisis
- Guests: Crow Hill features Bluegrass tunes ahead of Lyons Fiddle Festival
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem firefighters and police hold annual 9/11 remembrance softball game
- Lehigh County commissioners look to increase fund for homeless veterans
- Dog treat company shows what pups and pints can have in common
- Study: Over-controlling parents can hinder kids' friendships
- Updated Public workers, lawmakers rally in support of 'Jake's Law'
- Easton City Council approves proposal for engineering services for 4th Street Garage
- Hunterdon County remembers 16 residents killed on 9/11
- Centenary University students in NJ pledge to do community service in honor of 9/11 victims
- Berks remembers 9/11 terror attacks with reflection, action
- Updated Berks health officials echo CDC's warning about vaping