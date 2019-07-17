69News at Sunrise

Blueberries and more at annual festival in Bethlehem

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 01:41 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 01:41 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - How many ways can you eat a blueberry? You can find out this weekend at the annual Blueberry Festival in Bethlehem.

The event blends the berry into food, games, costumes, demonstrations, and even music!

WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan has a preview from the Burnside Plantation.

