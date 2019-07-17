Blueberries and more at annual festival in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - How many ways can you eat a blueberry? You can find out this weekend at the annual Blueberry Festival in Bethlehem.
The event blends the berry into food, games, costumes, demonstrations, and even music!
WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan has a preview from the Burnside Plantation.
The annual Blueberry Festival runs Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, at the Burnside Plantation.Read More »
